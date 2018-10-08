Iris Jean Jenkins
TEXAS CITY—Iris Jean Jenkins, 83, of Texas City passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus September 30, 2018 at Mainland Center Hospital. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
Iris Jean Jenkins
