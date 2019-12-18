Garry Reimon Abshier, 60, resident of San Leon, Texas passed away December 12, 2019 in San Leon, Texas. He was born August 30, 1959 in Texas City, Texas to parents Robert J. Abshier and Betty Owens Abshier.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Garry had a very successful and meaningful career in the medical field and had a Master’s Degree in psychology as well as Bachelor's Degree in nursing. He retired, after 25 years, from Shriner's Burn Hospital in Galveston, TX; where he truly made an impact on many children's and families' lives. He will be remembered for his huge sense of humor and caring heart.
He is survived by his sister, Elaine Long; brothers, Robert G. Abshier and Vernon M. Abshier; three nephews, Jason Abshier and wife Barbara, Josh Abshier and wife Elizabeth, and Brandon Abshier and wife April; two nieces, Shayla Burch and husband Clay, and Lindsey Abshier.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas with Reverend Bill Cole officiating.
In Lieu of flowers memorial donation may be given to The Shriner’s Burn Hospital in Galveston, Texas.
