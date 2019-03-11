Robert Lee “Captain Bob” Manifold, 80, passed away March 8, 2019. Bob was born September 21, 1938, in Fairhope, Alabama to Joseph Paul and Mary Doris Manifold.
Bob spent his early years tending to the pecan orchard and farm at his family home. At age 15, he left home to join the Merchant Marines. On the ships he worked as a Master Chief electrician and his 37 years of travel took him to every continent except Antarctica.
He lived in New York and Louisiana for several years before the ships brought him to Texas, where he met his wife of 42 years, Lucille Ochoa Manifold. Together they resided in Galveston and Texas City.
He is preceded in death by parents and brother Pat.
Survivors include wife, Lucy; step-daughters, Diane Christensen (Phillip) and Monique Gordon (Joe); step-sons, Anthony Perez and William O’Donnell; brothers, Lawrence, William and Mike; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Guests are invited to share in a Celebration of Life Visitation from 5:00-6:00 p.m. with a 6:00 p.m. Memorial Vigil Service to follow on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
