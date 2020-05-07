GOD'S GARDEN
God looked around His Garden and found an empty place. He then looked down upon the earth an saw your tired face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful. He always take the best. He saw the road was getting rough and the hills were hard to climb, so He closed your weary eyelids and whispered "Peace be thine". It broke our hearts to lose you but you didn't go along, for part of us went with you. The day God called you home.
Allen Lee McKinney, Sr., 57, passed away Sunday, May 3rd in Galveston Texas. Allen was born February 28, 1963 in Galveston, Texas. He was the son of Dorothy Mae McKinney and Bruce Allen Brooks. He was a graduate of Texas City High School in Texas City, Texas. He was employed as a laborer. He was baptized at Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bruce Allen Brook.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Mae McKinney; his children Datrick Johnson, Brandon Tolden (Lakitya), Allen McKinney, Jr., Alcherie Shelton and Kaneesha McKinney; brothers, Elray McKinney, Lafayette McKinney (Brenda), David McKinney and John McKinney; sisters, Erma Allen (Arnold), Linda Fields (Charles), Connie Caligone, Brenda Lattimore; honorary sister, Stella Maddox (Charles) along with his grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and others that loved him dearly.
Funeral services for Allen will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing Highway 3) in Texas 77591. 409-933-4300. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com. All memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
