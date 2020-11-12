Edwina Ellis James

LA MARQUE —
On January 26, 1941, God blessed Emory and Emma Ellis with their first of two baby girls, who they named Edwina in honor of her paternal grandfather Ed Ellis. Born in Ferriday, LA, Edwina was raised in Orange and Galveston, TX; she received her elementary and secondary educations through the Catholic and public schools, graduating as a Mighty Bearcat from the Galveston Central High School in 1958.
On November 24, 1962, Edwina and Royce Allen were united in holy matrimony. To this union two children were born: Sharon Demetrice James and Royce Allen James II. Edwina is preceded in death by her loving parents, Emory and Emma Ellis; paternal grandparents Ed Ellis and Emma Nettles Preacher; maternal grandparents William T. Larkin and Isabella Starnes Larkin; ex-husband Royce Allen James.
On November 3, 2020, the Lord called Edwina from earthly labor to heavenly reward. To cherish her precious memories, she is survived by her daughter; Sharon Demetrice James Johnson; son, Royce Allen James II (Sherry); granddaughters, Sharmelle Monet’ Tymon and Emmaly Samone James; grandson, Jaydan Ja’dore Morgan; sister, Jeanette Ellis Estell (Samuel); brother, Earl Lee Jordan (Christiana); close nephews, Emory Charles Adams (Lorraine), and Sean Lamaan Estell; close nieces, Debra James Leidy (Alex) and Vanessa Jefferson; godson, James “DJ” Rowe, Jr.; honorary/adopted children and godchildren, C. Yvette Johnson, Shanieka McNeal, Lesi’Rae Johnson, Damon Horn and Robert Walker and host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave., La Marque. Visitation services starting at 9:00am — 10:45am, followed by the funeral services at 11:00 am. Edwina will be laid to rest at Mainland Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.