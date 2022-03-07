TEXAS CITY — Janice McLean Stiernberg (95) of Texas City, Texas passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Houston, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City with a visitation from 11:00 - 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Galveston Memorial Park.
Jan was born September 12, 1926, in Mobile, Alabama, the youngest of 8 children to Bertha (nee Werneth) and O.F. McLean. Jan's longest-held memories were influenced by growing up in a large close family during the Great Depression years in Mobile. Those who knew her remember she never lost her Southern accent.
After graduation from the University of Alabama and working summers at the Brookley Army Airfield during World War II, Jan headed west to Houston, Texas to work for the Humble Oil Company. She often spoke of the spirit of opportunity and optimism offered by Houston at that time. It is there, in 1949, that she met her loving husband of 62 years, Cam Stiernberg, Jr. The couple moved to Texas city in 1952 where Cam began a medical practice. There they started a family, beginning with sons R. Cam Stiernberg and Charles M. Stiernberg and then daughter Janet Stiernberg Dickey.
Jan and her husband participated in Texas City life for 60 years, making many dear friends and championing the merits of Texas City living. Jan was a talented hostess, staging many events at her home including an annual Christmas Eve party, remembered fondly by many. She was also most interested in travel, making numerous worldwide destinations with her husband, children, and grandchildren. It could be said that Jan did things right.
Jan is survived by her 3 children 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
