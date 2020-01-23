Sue Laverne Parish was born April 25, 1960 to the late Lloyd Jack and Mary Parish. Sue was one of eleven children. She was educated in Galveston ISD and graduated from Galveston Ball High School in 1979.
Sue was the proud mother of two and grandmother of two. She was a funny, loving, caring, thoughtful daughter, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Jack and Mary Parish and her brothers Ervin and Curtis. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Jamilah and Bryan Parish; grandchildren, Keyona Mathis and Ashlyn Parish; sisters, Marian Hayward (David), Ella Brown, Judy Parish, Sheila Parish, Tessie Parish and Myra Bennett; brothers, Joseph Jack (Sheila), Marvin Parish (Dee), Odell Parish and Clarence Washington; nephews, Ray Lewis, Anthoney Davis (Georgette), Shawn Parish (Barbara), and Aundre Parish; nieces, Semone Lewis, Crystal Parish, Sade Jackson, Kimberley Trimmer and Kwann Boyd; and a host of great-nieces and nephews, other family members, friends and loved ones.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home, 4918 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houston. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. with a 11 a.m. service to follow.
