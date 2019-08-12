Leslie “Sonny” William Gibbs Sr. passed away on August 8, 2019 in Santa Fe, Texas.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX 77598.
A service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a committal service to follow.
