Margaret Taylor was born on March 16, 1936 to the beloved Ivana and Alan Dials, and went to be with the Lord on February 25, 2020.
Margaret was a graduate of Central High School in Galveston and worked in several career fields before retirement including shipbuilding for Todd Shipyards, and the nursing field.
Margaret was known by all as a strong-willed woman who was sassy in her wise years. Her quick wit attracted many nurses and friends to her bedside. Margaret will forever be missed.
She proceeded in death by both parents; her three brothers, Floyd Dials, Arthur Dials, and Hermann Dials; and her late husband, Addis “Smokey” Taylor.
Left to cherish her memories are children, Janice Tolden (late Marvin Tolden), Kenneth Smith, and Sandra Smith; grandchildren, Yolanda Smith, Andrew Smith, Ashuntae Smith, Monica Tolden, Marvin Tolden Jr., Matrese Tolden, Marlowe Tolden, and Miles Smith; great-grandchildren, Irielle Washington, Andrew Smith-Chatman, Adrion Smith, Ronald Brinkley Jr., Talia Smith Donovan Smith, Ariana Smith, Andre Smith, Chryslin Redding, Julian Tolden, Marvin Tolden III, Makiya Tolden and Maurice Tolden; niece, Harriett Flint; great nieces, Yoshica Flint and Helena Harris; and a host of other devoted family and friends, including four great-great grandchildren.
There will be a public visitation held on Monday March 2, 2020 at 11am with a chapel service at 1pm. Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
