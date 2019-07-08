Brian Flick, 45, of League City, TX passed Saturday July 6th, 2019. Brian was born to Paul & Jeanette Flick at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston, TX on September 28th, 1973.
Brian is survived by his parents, Paul and Jeanette Flick of League City, TX previously of La Marque, TX; brother, Steven Flick and wife Kerrie; sister, Suzanne Scalise and husband Stephen; and his nephews, Logan, Landon; and niece, Michele Scalise. He is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Brian is a 1992 graduate of La Marque High School he also attended Blinn College at Bryan/College Station where he was a member of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity.
Brian loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with his nephews and niece playing pool. He also enjoyed deer hunting on his family’s land in South Texas. Brian’s great sense of humor was well known. Brian always had a kind smile and a kind heart to anyone he would meet.
The Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. with a Ceremony at 4 o’clock at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to First Lutheran Church of Galveston and MHMR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.