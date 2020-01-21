Gifford Lee Murphy, 91, was born in Sargent, Texas on March 28, 1928. Gifford passed away on January 11, 2020 at Jeannie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas. Gifford was the husband of Erna Hayes Murphy. The two were married for 69 years.
Gifford was born to the union of Steve Murphy and Sarah Edison Murphy. Gifford attended school in Brazoria County. Gifford was employed by the Galveston Independent School District and worked at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) for over 20 years as a Supervisory Domestic Engineer. Gifford also served as a military police officer from 1950 to 1952.
Gifford was a member of Galilee Baptist Church in Hitchcock, Texas. Gifford enjoyed all sports and people. Gifford will be remembered for his jovial personality, kind thoughts and deeds. Gifford was a caring and funny guy.
Gifford is survived by his spouse, Erna, who he diligently and faithfully cared for the last years of his life; children, Thyrone Glenn (Renee), Gifford Jerome and Sharon; six grandchildren (two preceded in death); 13 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His dear and longtime partner in crime, Leon C. James Gifford will never be forgotten.
Services for Gifford will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020. A public visitation will take place at 9:00 a.m. followed by a homegoing celebration at 11:00 a.m. Both events will be at the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway in Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-986-9900. All memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
