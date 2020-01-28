Branch
Celebration of life services for Earl Branch, Sr. will be held today at 11:00am at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City. He will be immediately laid to rest at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Flores
Funeral services for Oberlin Flores will be held today at 6:30pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Manos
Memorial services for Cheryl Manos will be held today at 1:00pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
