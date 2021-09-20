Arthur Mabasa

GALVESTON — Arthur M. Mabasa age 75 of Galveston died Saturday September 11, 2021 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are 1:00pm Thursday September 23. 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston. The family will receive visitors at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm where a Rosary will be held at 6:30pm.
Arthur was born January 16, 1946 in Houston, Texas to Joseph C. Mabasa, Sr. and Rose Morales Mabasa. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy serving his country honorably. He moved to Galveston in 1973 to work for Stewart Title Company where he was employed for over 43 years as a Title Officer. He was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he enjoyed serving and volunteering whenever he was called upon. He was very active in his children’s schooling always the head of the PTO and actively working in all their activities. His love of family will never be forgotten.
Preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lumie Mabasa in 2006; and a sister Susie De La Cerde, survivors include his daughter Sabrina Harmeling and husband Michael of Galveston; son Shawn Mabasa of Houston; granddaughter Isabelle Harmeling of Galveston; sisters Dorothy Bagat and husband Eddie of Webster and Cindy Duron and husband Jon of Houston; brothers Joseph Mabasa, Jr. and wife Judy, Robert Mabasa, Jesse Mabasa and wife Shirley, Johnny Mabasa and wife Lynna, Anthony Mabasa and wife Veronica and Paul Felipe Mabasa and wife Dina all of Houston; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers are Juan Gonzalez, Tom Vaughn, Paul Felipe Mabasa, Johnny Mabasa, Anthony Mabasa, Jesse Mabasa, Eddie Bagat and Jon Duron. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Mabasa and Joseph Mabasa.
