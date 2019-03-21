Leslie Charlene (Williams) Amos was born in Galveston, Texas on September 5, 1975 to the late Lexie Charles Williams and Carolyn Francis (Peters) Williams.
She graduated from Texas City High School in 1992 and later attended College of the Mainland Nursing School where she received an Associates Degree in Nursing.
Employed as a Registered Nurse, she was very conscientious in serving her patients with dignity, respect and true compassion.
Leslie met and married Howard Kevin Amos, Sr. in 1994 and resided in LaMarque, TX.
To this blessed union three children were born. In addition, three children were raised as their own. She was a hard working, loving wife, and devoted mother that always did her best to provide and care for her family.
She accepted her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and became a member of Austin First Temple Church of God in Christ located in Hitchcock, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters, Savannah Harkless, Paula Williams, Brenda Jackson, and Bonita Murphy.
She leaves to mourn her passing her beloved husband of twenty four years, Howard Amos, Sr.; four children, Howard Amos, Jr., Anna Amos, Lexie Amos, LaTasha Dixon (stepdaughter); three children she raised as her own, Damica Amos (niece), Roshelle Thornton (niece), Ashreal Thomas (great niece); one sister, Rotonda Harkless; three brothers, John Williams, Bobby Smith, Seautry Harkless; three grandchildren, Howard Amos, III, Marquail Burton, Suntera Burton; and a special friend, Barbara Rougely.
Leslie will also be forever remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Sunday March 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a chapel service to begin 12:00 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.