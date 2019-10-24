Harry Lee Rabe, Jr. died peacefully at his residence in Texas City, Texas on October 19, 2019, at the age of 82.
Harry was born on October 3, 1937, in Galveston, to Eileen and Harry Rabe, Sr., of Galveston. He married his high school sweetheart, Karen Opperman, in 1959. Harry then started his own very successful A/C business, “Coastal Refrigeration.” He was an accomplished hunter and a very sharp shooter. He won numerous skeet competitions and was well known at the Texas City Shooting Range. Harry often taught youngsters how to use a gun correctly, as well as how to shoot. He loved taking his family and friends hunting in Uvalde, TX, and they would always come back with a story to tell. He was a witty individual who made life entertaining. Harry loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren deeply and would often pull them out of school to take them hunting and fishing. In his later years, he developed a love for animals and was passionate about adopting and caring for them.
Harry was preceded in death by his mother, father, and sister, Laurie.
He is survived by his wife of 60 plus years, Karen Rabe; his daughter, Janet Lee Bost and husband, Dale; daughter, Jeanette Sims and husband, David; and son, Harry Lee Rabe, III, and wife, Cheryl, along with his 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Harry’s family will receive visitors from 1:00 until 3:00 pm, Sunday, October 27, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston.
The family would like to thank Mainland Medical Center, Essential Hospice staff, and Bay Area House Calls for their dedication and care. Harry was blessed to have his daughters as well as his sons-in-law, Dale and David; granddaughter, Allison Fisher; grandson, Bryan; and Austin Ketenbrink assist with his care during his final days. His family is eternally grateful for their compassion and love.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Texas City Animal Resource Center.
