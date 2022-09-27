Douglas "Doug" Garner Lloyd

FORT WORTH, TX — Douglas "Doug" Garner Lloyd passed away unexpectedly on September 17, 2022, while visiting Colorado. Doug, age 78 at the time of his death, was a long-time resident of Fort Worth, Texas.

Doug leaves his wife Diane Lloyd( Fort Worth, TX), his son Lon Lloyd (Tamara Miller) of Grapevine, TX, and daughters Shelly Lloyd of Fairview, TX, and Erin Lloyd (Dan Besse) of Colleyville, TX. Also, he leaves his stepdaughters Debbie Oliver (Ronnie), Donna McCabe (Kevin), Lori Creech (Mike) and stepsons Michael Gerhardt and Chris Gerhardt (Heidi).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription