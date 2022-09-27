FORT WORTH, TX — Douglas "Doug" Garner Lloyd passed away unexpectedly on September 17, 2022, while visiting Colorado. Doug, age 78 at the time of his death, was a long-time resident of Fort Worth, Texas.
Doug leaves his wife Diane Lloyd( Fort Worth, TX), his son Lon Lloyd (Tamara Miller) of Grapevine, TX, and daughters Shelly Lloyd of Fairview, TX, and Erin Lloyd (Dan Besse) of Colleyville, TX. Also, he leaves his stepdaughters Debbie Oliver (Ronnie), Donna McCabe (Kevin), Lori Creech (Mike) and stepsons Michael Gerhardt and Chris Gerhardt (Heidi).
Additionally, he also leaves his sisters Jeanie McLaren and Patricia Lloyd, the mother of his children Veronica Stevens Lloyd, his grandchildren Jordan Lloyd, Regan Large, Connor Large, Jenna Lloyd, Logan Large, Adaire "Addie" Lloyd and Leighton Johnson. Additionally, Doug had many nieces, nephews, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents Garner Leon and Verna Mae (Moore) Lloyd.
Born in Houston Texas, he spent his childhood in La Marque Texas and graduated from La Marque High School in 1963. He then attended Texas Christian University (TCU) on a football scholarship.
After graduating from TCU, Doug took a position in sales for an industrial battery manufacturing company. He ultimately became a highly successful entrepreneur establishing a company that wholesaled automotive batteries throughout the United States. In 1991, he sold the automotive battery company and invested in commercial real estate. In 2001, he purchased a logistics company and was engaged in the management of this company until it was sold in 2016. Doug continued to stay active in the management of his properties.
Growing up on the Texas Gulf Coast, Doug was exposed to saltwater fishing at a very early age, and this grew into an activity that he enjoyed for most of his adult life. He and his cousins would get together most Novembers in Matagorda, TX, and surf fish for Red Drum. Other activities that Doug enjoyed were golf, snow skiing and hiking in the Mountains of Colorado and aviation (he was a private pilot). He enjoyed traveling with his family and was able to visit many places across the world.
Above all, Doug was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend. He will be missed greatly by all.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at 10:00 am on October 1, 2022, at the Fellowship Church, 2450 TX 121, Grapevine, Texas. The burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Frog Club at TCU Texas Christian University Development - Official Athletics Website (tcufrogclub.com), which supports the athletics programs or the Fellowship Church www.fellowshipchurch.com/give.
