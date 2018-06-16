GALVESTON—
Leonor M. Villarreal, age 77, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at her residence on Thursday, June 14, 2018. She was born in Brownsville, Texas on November 6, 1940. When she moved to Galveston in the 1970’s, she worked for Uneeda Laundry for several years. Later on, she worked at UTMB Hospital for 15 years, before retiring. She was a member of Holy Family Parish and The Guadalupanos. She loved going to the Casinos and watching her favorite television show Caso Cerrado. Her passion was her family. She loved watching her grandkids and great-grandkids play sports. She also loved her Guadalupano family who she traveled with from home to home with the Blessed Mother to pray. She lit up a room with her smile and laughter. She will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eleuterio Martinez and Gloria Cortez Martinez; husband Porfirio Villarreal Sr.(Pilo); son Porfirio Villarreal Jr.(Pro); and grandson Pablo Dino Trevino, Jr; brother George Martinez; and sister Refugia Gomez.
She is survived by her daughters, Gloria Trevino, Emilia Villarreal, Esmeralda Duran(Miguel) and Julia Hernandez(Fabian); grandchildren, Leonor (Nori) Trevino, Estella Carrasco, Robert Diaz, Jr, Monica Diaz, Jessica Diaz, Eric Diaz, Juan Martinez, Jr(Brenda), Christian Duran, Samantha Sandoval(Roberto Jr), Emily Ann Hernandez, Rosa Linda Hernandez, Fabian Anthony Hernandez, Jo Anna Peralez(Roland) and Joshua Villarreal; 34 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 17, 2018 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., with a Rosary to begin at 6:00 P.M., with Deacon John Carrillo officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 18, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Father Jude Ezuma officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robert Diaz, Jr., Eric Diaz, Jessica Diaz, Christian M. Duran, Juan R. Martinez Jr and Fabian Anthony Hernandez.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the following for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time: Dr. Maria Camacho-Hughes, the Geriatric Team and 11-D Staff at UTMB, AMED Hospice and Sue Louviere-RN.
