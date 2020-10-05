SANTA FE—
Mr. Lee Austin passed from this life Friday morning, October 2, 2020, in Santa Fe, with his wife and his daughter by his side.
Born July 10, 1970 in Monroe, Louisiana, Mr. Austin had been a resident of Santa Fe for the past 27 years. He worked for I.T.C. Global for the past 3 years as a RF Engineer. Lee was a member of Abundant Life Christian Center.
Lee’s passion was his music and he would tell you his greatest accomplishments were with his last band, Salting Jobe, where he played drums. Other favorite pastimes were riding his Harley and watching the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer Lee and Pearl Francis (Neathery) Austin, Sr. and brother, Richard H. Harrison.
Survivors include his loving wife of 25 years, Stacie; daughters, Mykayla Austin of Santa Fe, Amanda Blackerby of Texas City, Brittany Coon of Hitchcock, Carissa Coon of Galveston; son, Chaz Austin of Fresno, CA; brother, Raymond Harrison; sister, Cordia Nae Brice of Calhoun, LA; grandchildren, Braiden Bundick, Harper Austin, Anna Belle Ellsworth, Oree Coon; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family was from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, followed by a graveside service at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, 10708 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Lee’s name to M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, Post Office Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
