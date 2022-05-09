TEXAS CITY — June Elizabeth Kainer passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022. She was born August 24, 1943, in Galveston, Texas to Steven Andrew Shukanes and Dovie Billington Shukanes, who preceded her in death. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park. Visitation will be 11:00 - 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
June devoted her life to her family and was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend. She was dearly loved by all that were blessed to know her. June is preceded in death by her brother, Steven Shukanes; sisters, Mary Lee Donohoe and Katherine Piel; and nephew, David Louis Piel, Jr. June is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Joe H. Kainer Sr; daughter, Juliet Park and husband, Tray; son, Joe H. Kainer, Jr. and wife, Charmarie; son, Jason Kainer and wife, Lisa. Grandchildren: Tanner Park, Jennah Kainer, LJ Kainer, Londyn Kainer, and Cole Kainer. Siblings, James Shukanes and wife Jeanette, Frank Shukanes, Ruth Rogers, Lennie Falks and many nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Joe H. Kainer Jr., Jason Kainer, Tray Park, Tanner Park, LJ Kainer, Richard Chacon, Jr. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at UTMB Clear Lake Campus and Dr. Dipsu Patel, MD, for their kindness and compassion. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to American Heart Association or the charity of your choice. "We adored you in life, and we continue to adore you in death. You have a special place in our hearts that no one else can ever know." - Unknown
