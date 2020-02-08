Billie Lester Glidden, 90, resident of Dickinson, Texas, passed from this life, Wednesday February 5, 2020. Billie was retired from Union Carbide and was a deacon at 1st Baptist Church in Dickinson as well as a member of the Carbide retiree group. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and working with his hands. But being with his family brought him his greatest joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Myrtle Glidden; his loving wife of 58 years, Betty Jean Glidden; and brother, Ted Glidden.
He leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Danea J. Glidden and spouse Carol Barr; sons, William Glidden and wife Diane, and Weldon Glidden and wife Lori; grandchildren, Lisa Manis, Bradley Barr, Dancee Bess and husband Charlie, Jake Glidden, Jared Glidden and fiancé Alex Jurica; great-grandchildren, Megan Holmes and husband Logan, Blake Bess, Dylan Bess, and Jackson Manis; great-great- grandchild, Kai Holmes; and special friends the Cooke family and Melissa Sauceda, as well as numerous family and friends.
In his honor a visitation will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5 to 7:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas and funeral service Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment following at Forest Park East Cemetery Webster, Texas.
Honored to serve as pallbearers, Jasper Liggio, Mike Liggio, Vincent Liggio, Larry Cooke, Dennis Cooke, Billy Cooke and Wade Cooke.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels or the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.