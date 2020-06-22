Juanita H. Florence, 97, of La Marque, passed away Friday June 19, 2020, at her residence. Juanita was born on November 24, 1922, in Thackerville, Oklahoma, to Frances and Ruby Hensley. Juanita was a resident of La Marque for 84 years.
She was a welfare worker for the State of Texas for twenty years. Juanita was a charter member of the First United Methodist Church of La Marque, a former member of the Pilot Club, the La Marque Garden Club, and La Marque Crime Stoppers.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Samuel M. Florence and second husband Albert (Sam) West. She is survived by two sons: Michael Francis Florence (Helen) of Willis and David John Florence (Lisa) of Friendswood; one grandson, Jacob Samuel Florence and one Great Granddaughter Alexis Florence.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00am, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, with Rev. Mike Deaton officiating, under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. Memorial may be made to the First United Methodist Church of La Marque or the Shriners Burn Hospital.
