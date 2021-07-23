Mary Ann Sabo Fore

GALVESTON —
A celebration of life will be Saturday, July 31, 11:00 am at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Galveston County, 502 Church St., Galveston. She passed away June 29 last year during the height of the pandemic and a service honoring her memory was delayed until the present.
To all who knew her, please join family and friends for what is expected to be an uplifting remembrance of her life.
