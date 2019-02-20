Jose E. “Chon” Martinez, better known as “Papo”, 97, of Galveston, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Jose was born November 28, 1921 in Cerritos, S.L.P. Mexico to Jose E. Martinez Sr. and Petra Martinez.
He was a longtime resident of Galveston. Jose worked for Todd Shipyard for 43 years as a paint foreman. His favorite pastime after retiring was working in his garage building wooden swings and picking up his grandkids from school. He was known as a wood craftsman by his family. Jose was a member of LULAC and the SBJ Club, where he served as president for many years. He was a lifelong Houston Astros fan whose dream was to live long enough to see them win the World Series. His dream came true in 2017.
Jose is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Margaret Garza Martinez; and his parents, Jose and Petra Martinez.
Jose is survived by his daughters, Sylvia Bishop (Elroy), Lidia Vogelsang (John), Alicia King (Lee); son, Joe R. Martinez; niece, Yolanda Garza (Johnny); grandchildren, Allen Bishop, Kenneth Bishop, Randy Bishop, Joseph Bishop, Courtney Vogelsang, Nickolas Vogelsang, Brittany Martinez, Stephanie Martinez, Zachary King, Jackson King, Matthew King; 10 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; and special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors after 5:00 p.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow the service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Allen, Kenneth, Randy and Joseph Bishop, Nickolas Vogelsang, Zachary, Jackson and Matthew King. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Bishop and Jade Bishop.
The family wishes to thank Mary and A.J. Pacini for all the support they gave Jose and his family.
