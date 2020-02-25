Marilyn Sue Bradley, 70, of Texas City, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park. Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Marilyn Bradley was born December 24, 1949 in Texas City, Texas. She was a Course Coordinator for UTMB School of Nursing for 25 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ila Denny, Sr; husband, Timothy Bradley; sister, Phyllis Dennis and two brothers, Roy Denny, Jr and Ronald Jackson.
Survivors include son, Jason B. Bradley and daughter-in-law, Cherish Bradley of League City, grandchildren, Trinity and Lance Bradley along with 3 nieces and 2 nephews.
Pallbearers are Lance Bradley, Roy Denny III, Christopher Martin, Larry Holmes, Darrell Holmes and Jordan Denny.
