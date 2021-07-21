GALVESTON — Louis Earl Stewart, Sr., 73, went home to be with Lord on July 15, 2021, at his residence in Galveston, TX. He was born on February 13, 1948, in Galveston, TX, to Lee and Willie Mae Stewart.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He leaves cherished memories with his loving ex-wife, Gertrude Stewart; one son, Louis Earl Stewart, Jr.(Julie); daughters, Angela Sanders, Andrea (Lonzel), Audrey, and Kimberly; brothers, Thomas (Mable), Charles (Lisa), sister, Tammy (Norman); grandchildren, Lonzell, Jr. (Jasmine), Zuri and Zorie, Chad, Michael (Taylor); two great-grandchildren, Kelteon and Grayson; aunt and uncle Deonzia and Mildred Freeman; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
There will be a visitation at 10:00AM, followed by a service celebrating his life at 11:00 AM, on Friday, July 23, 2021, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Louis Simpson, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Go to www.fieldsjohnsonfh.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
