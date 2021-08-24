Wolfgang Pabst, Jr.

JAMAICA BEACH — Wolfgang (Wolf) Pabst, born 6/16/1970 in Houston, TX to his parents Wolf and Nancy Pabst, died suddenly on Sunday, 8/15/2021 at his home. Wolf is survived by his two daughters and son-in law, Samantha and Noah Watson and Shelby Pabst, ex-wife Bridget Pabst, his mother Nancy Pabst, sisters Penny Pabst and Janna Pabst Davis, grand children Noah, Lilly, Lucah and Isaiah and his nieces and nephews Natasha Osborne and Armand (CJ) Guerrant.
Wolf was a self-made man whose greatest accomplishment was his family. He loved the simple things in life: fishing, watching sports, eating a good steak and spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. Wolf loved a good joke, time with his family, socializing with his friends, walking on the beach with Bennie, his dog, and enjoying sunrises and sunsets. He will be greatly missed by everyone who loved him and came to know his easy smile and booming laughter.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the charity of your choice.
