Torres
Funeral services for Rodolfo Torres, Jr. will be held today from 5-8 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City.
McAlister
Services for Barbara McAlister will be held today at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Texas City, under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home, Texas City. Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by 11 a.m. memorial service.
Charles
Celebration of life services for Lennis Charles will be held today in the chapel of Mainland Funeral Home. The viewing begins at 10 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
Ward
A memorial service for Jervelle Ward will be held today at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Garza
Memorial service for Henry Garza, Jr. will be held today at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Newding
Services for John Newding, Jr. will be held today at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. A Masonic Service will follow at the Alta Loma Cemetery in Santa Fe.
Williams
Homegoing services for Rudy Williams will be held today at Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Riley
Funeral services for Maxine Riley will be held today at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway in League City. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. and the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with burial directly afterwards.
Diaz
Funeral services for Romana Diaz will be held today at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. with graveside services to follow at 11:15 a.m. at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Parker
Funeral services for Mechelle Parker will be held today at Hopewell Baptist Church, 316 S. Pine St. in Texas City under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11 a.m.
Bradford
Funeral services for Leilani Bell-Bradford will be held today at Mt Carmel Baptist Church, 2920 Hwy 3 in Dickinson under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by celebration of life services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Pruitt
Funeral services for Lorraine Pruitt will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Watson
Services for Lyle Watson will be held today at Murphy's, 104 Main St. in La Marque at 2 p.m.
