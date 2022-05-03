DICKINSON — Monica Lynn Garner, 55, of Dickinson Texas passed away on April 25, 2022. Monica was born in Blue Island, IL to loving parents Eddie and Ena Holley. Monica was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, family member and friend to so many people. Monica absolutely loved crafting, bowling, gardening and the Dickinson Gators! She was a very proud grandmother who cherished each one of her grandchildren and was at every event possible.
Monica is preceded in death by her father Eddie Joe Holley.
Left to cherish her amazing life are her husband: Kenneth Garner Sr; mother: Ena Lee Holley; daughters: Chelsea Uptain, Cristie Milligan, Rebecca Rice and Lisa Gilbert; sons: Cody Uptain and Alan Garner; sisters: Rebecca Creighton and Bobbie Jo Miller; brothers: Donald Holley and James Holley; grandchildren: Zoe Johnson, Holley and Nova Uptain, Aurora Cook, Brett, Cylei, Brandon and Brad Milligan, Angelo Maldonado, Landon and Brayden Garner, and Jaiden Carlton; and many other family members and friends.
There will be a memorial service held in her honor on Friday May 6, 2022, at 2:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson Texas. In leu of flowers the family requests donations made in Monica’s honor to MD Anderson Cancer Center.
