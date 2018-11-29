George Rivaux III has followed his beloved father, George Rivaux Jr., and mother, Jewel Marie Cross Rivaux, in passing at his home in Livingston, TX on November 20, 2018.
He is survived by his former wife, Lois Rivaux, and three children: Tania Rivaux Dagg; Rich Rivaux and grandsons Justin and Taylor Rivaux; and Ben Rivaux and his wife Emily and granddaughters Robin and Natalie Rivaux. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Rivaux McNown and her husband David McNown; and niece, Deanna McNown Dove; and nephews Michael George, John Patrick and Christopher William McNown.
George was born on December 22, 1944 and lived a full life serving as an Altar Boy in the Catholic Church and joining the Knights of Columbus at age 18. He is a graduate of Kirwin High School Class of 1963, graduate of Galveston College, and joined the Air Force obtaining the rank of Sergeant. George served overseas during the Vietnam Conflict. George is a current member of the Knights of Columbus Council 12153 and a lifetime member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign War. George worked in Mission Control at NASA during the Apollo missions, as a police officer with the Galveston Police Department, an Assistant Fire Marshall at the Galveston Fire Department, and as a Lieutenant in the Texas Department of Corrections.
George’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 p.m., Friday, November 30, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 1, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for you to make donations to the local Knights of Columbus, American Legion or Veterans of Foreign War.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit George’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
