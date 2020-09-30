The Solomon family would like to take this opportunity to inform you that our loved one, Ernest Wayne Solomon fell asleep in death on Monday, September 21, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Known by his family as Ernest Wayne, friends and neighbors call him “Wally Dog” and “Big Dog”.
Ernest Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Earnest and Jannie Solomon, older brother Robert Lee “Bobby” Solomon and younger brother, John Anthony “Scooter” Solomon. Ernest Wayne is survived by siblings, Mary Frances Cravens (Landis), Cynthia Louise Nolley (Phillip) Titus Edward Solomon, Janie Marie Trevino. Ernest Wayne had a special affection for devoted neighborhood mother, Mrs. Elzena Nolley. Ernest Wayne is also survived by many loving family members and friends.
Ernest Wayne worked as a laborer for serval local companies until his health failed. The family wishes to thank you for your many kind words and prayers. We would also like to extend a special thank you to Nephrologist, Dr. Justin Merszei and the staff at the Texas City Dialysis.
Due to the current healthy epidemic, the family will hold a private memorial service for Ernest Wayne.
Revelations 21:4 “And he (Jehovah God) will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.”
