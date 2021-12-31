FRIENDSWOOD — Jacqueline (Jackie Hempel) Arbegust passed away December 16, 2021. She was born over a hundred years ago on July 14, 1921, to Beatrice and Fred E. Hempel in Galveston. Proud to be "born and raised on the island (BOI)," she was a member of the class of '38 at Ball High School and graduated from the University of Texas-Austin in 1944 with a degree in Physical Education. Jackie always credited Houston dance instructor, Camille Long Hill, with helping her finish her college education by working as a dance assistant at her famed studio. After Jackie married, she continued dancing with Camille and was even in a Houston production dancing with a youngster named Tommy Tune.
Jackie started her lifetime of dancing, teaching, and performing at age seven when she enrolled in dancing school on the island. She blossomed into a proficient dancer and enjoyed performing at the Grand 1894 Opera House. After the end of World War II, Jackie joined the New York City Rockettes and performed with the USO at various military camps around Italy and Germany. In 1948 she married Edwin R. Arbegust and had one child, Sylvia Lynn. They spent many good years living in Texas City. After her husband died, Jackie moved to Friendswood and continued to live many happy years at Village on the Park before moving to Morada Senior Living, where she enjoyed her final days.
Her lifelong philosophy was "I have been lucky that I have been at the right place at the right time." Throughout her 100 years, she embraced every new and exciting opportunity to teach physical activity and to be active. Jackie taught physical education at both Heights Elementary and Our Lady of Fatima in Texas City. She also taught physical education at Ursuline Academy on the island when her daughter was a student. Later in life, Jackie was a beloved teacher of senior fitness, dance, and water aerobics at the College of the Mainland. Gardening was one of her passions, and she became a Master Gardener. Jackie volunteered many Thursdays with her brother, Slim, at Moody Gardens rooting cuttings of the island's gorgeous oleanders and other native species. She was a lifelong member of the International Oleander Society. When Jackie finally sat down, it was to cheer on her Houston Astros at the Astrodome and Minute Maid Park whenever she got the chance. Jackie attended tai-chi, line dancing, and yoga classes well into her 90s.
Jackie was proceeded in death by her parents, Fred E. and Beatrice Hempel; her husband, Edwin; brother Fred E. (Slim) Hempel, Jr., and his wife Dorothy (Willie).
She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Prendergast and husband Charles of Friendswood; granddaughter Alice Prendergast Lowrey and great-grandchildren Ian, Ross, and Jacqueline Lowrey of Pearland; numerous beloved nieces, nephews, relatives, and cherished friends.
A memorial Mass will be held at Mary Queen Catholic Church, 606 Cedarwood Dr., Friendswood, on January 4th at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers or donations, Jackie wrote many years ago that after her passing she wished "a flowering bush or stately tree" be planted in her memory.
