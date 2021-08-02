DICKINSON — Laura Elizabeth Filecia, 70, of Dickinson, Texas, passed away in her home the morning of July 30, 2021 surrounded by her family. Laura was born October 24, 1950 to Laura and John Bradley, Jr. in Houston, Texas. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents, brother John Bradley III, aunt Frances Denney, and cousin Charlotte Rhea Yeadon. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband Louis A. Filecia, Jr.; daughter Andrea Filecia; granddaughter Christina Filecia; nieces Bonnie and Mike Wolcott, Laura and Kenneth Atkinson and Elizabeth Szymanski; godson Thomas Piazza; and her best friend and sister she never had Judy Trevillion.
A visitation for Laura will be held 5:00 — 7:00 pm, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel Dickinson, with services at the graveside 10:00 am, Wednesday, August 4, 2021, Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dickinson.
