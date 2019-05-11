Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.