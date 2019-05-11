Gertrude M. Sturm
Gertrude M. Sturm, 84, of Texas City, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Galveston. Services are pending with James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
Maddie Gonzalez
GALVESTON—Maddie Gonzalez, age 88, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com
Roger A. Gillard
GALVESTON—Roger A. Gillard, age 77, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Robert Dale Wooley
Robert Dale Wooley, 56, of La Marque, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 in Webster, TX. Services are pending with James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
