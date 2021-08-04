GALVESTON — Janis Elaine Kimling age 73 of Galveston died Friday July 23, 2021 at her residence in Galveston.
Funeral services are 10:00am Saturday, August 7th, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock. The family will receive visitors on Friday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm.
