GALVESTON—
Lawrence Alex “Buster” Laday, Sr. age 74 of Texas City passed away Friday September 13, 2019 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. Funeral services are 11:00am Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Jerusalem Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 10:00am. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Buster was born July 17, 1945 in Ville Platte, Louisiana to Lawrence Laday and Ora Lee Hickerson Laday. He was educated in the Ville Platte School system and was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving his country honorably in the Vietnam War. After his service to his country Buster went to work in transportation driving trucks and eventually buses, working for Galveston Limousine and Transportation, a company he worked for until his death for over 45 years. He was a true professional, a driver that cared for the people he drove. The safety of those entrusted to him was his highest concern, even to the very last trip on his last day of life. His legacy we will esteem and strive to emulate. Rest in peace our dear friend.
Buster was a faithful and maybe the longest serving member of Jerusalem Baptist Church where he served in many roles including Trustee. He was a fun loving man who could stir it up with the best of them. He was always welcomed wherever he went and well respected in his professional and Christian life.
Preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Ora Lee Laday, step mother Mable Laday, sisters Jerry Beck Smith, Natha Lee Laday and Alma Fontenot; brothers Murphy Miles and Junior Bradley; grandson Janathean Davis and god mother Evelyn Mitchell; survivors include his wife Jacqueline Ray of Texas City; daughters, Kimberly Owens Mason and Lakeisha Laday both of Houston, Danielle Riley of Dickinson, Vanessa Dorsey of League City, Monique Jones of Dallas and Roshonda Ray of Houston; sons Lawrence Laday, Jr. and wife Wanda of Galveston, Michael Curry of Fort Bend County, Walter Ray of League City and Marcus Ray of Dallas; sister Ora Lee Laday of LaMarque; grandchildren, Markus Frank, Charris Mason, Chelis Mason, Janaisha Temple, Ariryauna Temple, Trevion Laday, Lashanti Laday, Vorian Wilcox, Derrick Turner, Devyn Turner, Verneashia Allen, Gerald Allen, Gerard Allen, Sr. and Lawren Laday; great grandchildren Lawren, London, Alexis, Markus, Reign, Kari, Gerard, Jr., Gezelle, Reauhnnia, Endiyah and Kemauri ; aunts, Edna Bluain and Maxine Hickerson; god parent Ora Fields; god daughters Gia Henley and Carmen Matthews; god son Rosean Jacquo; god siblings Delores, Faye and Rick; longtime close friend and confidant Dominic Noto., other best friends Brad Hodges and John Pickney.
His colleagues at Galveston Limousine Transportation are honored to serve as honorary pallbearers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.