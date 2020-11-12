HITCHCOCK —
Our beloved, Jennie Marie (Turner) McChristian was born July 24, 1935 in Pelican, Louisiana and entered her eternal rest on November 4, 2020 at her home.
Jeannie was a retired cook with the Seafarers; a devoted member of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing and watching her old TV shows.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, J. D. of 52 years; and other family members, she leaves cherished memories with: a sister, Rita Campbell; nieces and nephews, Shirley McChristian, Diane Stanford, Cynthia Stanford, Melary Jones, Jarrod Campbell (Vanity), Louis A. Campbell, Jr., Donald Ray McChristian (Denise), Ray F. McChristian (Irene), Joe McChristian (Vickie) and Cal Jones and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Hayes Funeral Home in Hitchcock where services will begin at 10:00 AM. Pastor W. L. Randall, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Children Hospital in the name of Jennie M. McChristian. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
