Sally Gallagher, 88, of Bayou Vista, Texas passed away February 4, 2020 peacefully and surrounded by love.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband Glenn, eldest son Stephen, and youngest son James. She is survived by her son Michael Gallagher and his wife Brenda and their children Rhonda, Tommy and Stephen, and her daughter Glynda Allison and her husband Greg, and daughters Elizabeth Cole-Williams (Christian) and Jaclyn Simmons (Alan), and three great grandchildren Brett, Beatrix, and Brylee.
Sally’s Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm on March 14, 2020 at Crowder Funeral Home located at 1645 East Main St., League City, TX. Visitation will begin at 1 pm. Donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America are appreciated.
