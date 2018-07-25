Mary and Kimberly Patrick invite you to join them as they celebrate the Love, Life and Legacy of a beloved husband, father and friend to many, Deacon Sterling W. Patrick.
Service will be held at 1:00 P.M., on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at the Historic Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor E. R. Johnson officiating. He will lie in state from 2 - 6:00 P.M. on Friday, July 27th also at the church and again on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 12:45 P.M.
Sterling was born on the island (BOI) of Galveston, TX and graduated from Ball High School with the class of 1976. He also graduated from the University of North Texas. He was a member of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. A lifelong member of Avenue L, he was currently serving as a Deacon and Chairman of the Finance committee. At the time of his untimely death he was presently serving the City of Galveston as Executive Director of Grants and Housing and President of the board of Coastal Community Federal Credit Union and member of many other organizations.
He was preceded in death by his parent Sterling P. and Freddie Patrick and is survived by his wife and daughter and family companion Freddie; a host of extended family and friends and co workers.
See his full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.