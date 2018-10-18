The Life & Legacy of Bishop Robert L. Lewis, Sr.
In Birmingham, Alabama on the blessed day of April 20, 1952 – Robert Lee Lewis, Sr., affectionately known as “Bob”, was born the 3rd of 8 children to Christian parents, James and Alberta Lewis, both of whom precede him in death. Also preceding him in death is one brother, James Lewis, and one sister, Deborah Warren.
The childrearing that was continuously deposited on Bob’s life by such loving and caring parents afforded him a remarkable life of 66 years. He attended public school at George Washington Carver High School in Chicago, Ill. Bob matriculated to Howard University in 1970, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in 1974. While at Howard, Bob achieved some of the highest accolades in the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference (MEAC); He was also honored as MVP multiple times throughout his college basketball career. Bob was often referred to as “G- Man” (garbage man) on the campus of Howard University, which came from his elite rebounding and put-back skills. During his years at Howard, he met Beverly Guillory of Houston, who would ultimately become his wife.
After graduating from Howard, Bob played semi-professional basketball in Venezuela. Upon returning from Venezuela, he pursued his Master’s Degree in Business Administration at Cornell University, in Ithica, NY. After leaving Cornell, Bob returned to Houston where he would marry Beverly Guillory on January 1, 1977. Into this union three children were born: Robert Lee Lewis, Jr., Brandon E. G. Lewis, and Brianna A. Lewis.
Throughout his professional career, Bob had multiple career achievements. He worked for Arthur Anderson as a Consultant and the University of Texas Medical Branch as a recruiter for the Allied School of Health Sciences. He ultimately made a decision to enter the field of his calling – education and ministry. He worked for O’Connell High School, leading the basketball team to a TAPPS State Championship in 1986. Bob accepted Christ at Brighterhope Missionary Baptist church under the leadership of Rev. Lee W. LaVergne.
In the late 80’s, Bob became Pastor of First Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Galveston, TX. Shortly thereafter (1988), Bob was ordained in Houston, TX as a Bishop. Bob felt there was a need to provide better education to intelligent children who struggled academically in the public-school system. As a result, he opened and served as Founder and Director of Heritage Christian Academy in Galveston, TX.
From 1988 until 2004; Bob was responsible for educating and graduating a significant number of youth in Galveston County, who are now serving in various careers. At Heritage Christian Academy, Bob was also instrumental in establishing a 6-man championship football team. Due to failing health, Bob retired from education and the ministry. Bob lived out the remainder of life serving as a witness ensuring that no souls be left behind. He continued to study the word of the Lord and be a strong force in his children, grandchildren, and families’ lives. Bob was a loving son, nurturing brother, affectionate and loyal son-in-law; wonderful father, proud grandfather, dedicated worker, and a respected friend.
Bob departed this earthly life at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday morning, October 10, 2018. He leaves in God’s care Beverly Guillory-Lewis, MD; Sons: Robert Lee, Jr. (Courtney Erin) of Pearland, TX, and Brandon Emmanuel Guillory of Houston, TX.; Daughter: Brianna Allison of Houston, TX. Grandson: Robert Lee, III; Granddaughter: Reese Lauren; Brothers: Melvin, Courtney Emil, and Michael of Chicago, IL; George (Tarasai) of Houston, TX; Sister: Vivian Calvey (Irving) of Elberton, GA; Aunt: Evelyn Finner of Birmingham, AL; Mother-in-Law: Georgia Guillory; Brother-in-Law: James “Nicky” Guillory; Sister-in-Laws: Tarasai Lewis, Jackie Bryan Guillory and Glenda “Wendy” Garcia; many nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Bob will truly be remembered as a Drum-Major for young men and women in and outside of the Lewis family. Bob served as a Father figure and played a significant role in the life of Nephew Mico Garcia; Cousin Rodney G. Deville; adopted Grand-Children Zoe Gibbons and Solomon Burton.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 19, 2018 from 7-9:00 p.m., in the Chapel of TROY B. SMITH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES, 9013 Scott Houston, Texas.
Funeral Services are Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m., and will be held at Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church, 6333 Highway 6 Hitchcock, Texas, Bishop Louis W. Osborne, Officiating. Interment: Houston Memorial Gardens.
“THE EAGLE HAS LANDED”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.