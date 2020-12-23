SANTA FE —
Mr. Daniel John Kubacak passed from this life Thursday evening, December 17, 2020, in Webster.
Dan was born in Taylor on February 10, 1933 to Louis A. and Jane (Kalinowski) Kubacak. He loved his country, so at the age of 18, he joined the U.S. Army where he honorably fought during the Korean War. It was also during this time that he met and fell in love with Rosalie Divin. Upon his discharge from the army, Dan married Rosalie and he was proud to have shared 65 beautiful years and 4 daughters together. Dan earned his Masters of Education from the University of Houston and landed a job as a teacher, coach and bus driver for the Santa Fe Independent School District in 1957. It was the beginning of a long, illustrious career working his way up the ladder to principal and administration. “Coach” as he was lovingly called, instilled passion and sportsmanship in all his players and students. He was a dedicated employee of SFISD for over 30 years and left an indelible mark on our community’s educational system. In recognition of this, the elementary school was renamed to Dan J. Kubacak Elementary. He deemed this his crowning achievement. After retiring from SFISD he served as principal at Our Lady of Lourdes for 8 years. Dan shared his love for sports with his grandchildren and enjoyed yelling and cheering from the sidelines as loud as he could. He was a father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will always be remembered as being there for his family. He loved traveling, fishing and was a talented woodworker. Dan was a man of integrity which made him the man we all loved and cherished. We are so grateful to have had him with us for 87 years, and we will miss him dearly, but we know that one day we’ll see him again.
He was preceded in death by his parents; great grandson, Drayton Holt.
Survivors include his daughters, Dianne Locke, Kathy Holt and husband, Ellis, Suzanne Burkett and husband, Sam, Danna Kubacak; grandchildren, Chrissy Healy and husband, Danny, Daniel Holt and wife, Christina, Sara Bumpas and husband, Bobby, Amanda Dunham and husband, Marshall, Katie Burkett; great grandchildren, Kadance Healy, Maddan Dunham, Kambry Healy, Maddaks Dunham, Haigen Holt, Henley Holt, Bryant Bumpas, Holt Bumpas, Linden Bumpas; cousin, George Smith
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately with the family — due to COVID concerns, but the family appreciates all your calls and prayers.
Pallbearers will be Ellis Holt, Sam Burkett, Daniel Holt, Bobby Bumpas, Daniel Healy, Marshall Dunham, Maddan Dunham and Maddaks Dunham. Honorary bearers will be George Smith and Michael Smith.
Public visitation will be held from 6 — 8 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Daniel’s name to the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, 4133 Warpath, Santa Fe, TX 77510. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
