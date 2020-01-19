GALVESTON—Nancy Caroline Wolf Turner age 77 of LaMarque passed away Saturday January 18, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services are 10:00am Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston with visitation beginning at 9:00am. Burial will follow at 3:30pm at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery in Austin, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.