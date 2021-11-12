John Jenkins Novelli

GALVESTON, TX — Born in Galveston on August 23, 1963 passed peacefully at home on October 20, 2021 after several years of declining health. John was the eighth child born to Patricia and Ross Novelli. He was named after Dr. Julius L (JL) Jenkins Sr. who delivered the eight Novelli children. He came into the world 8 weeks prematurely, but quickly made up for a slow start in life.
John was a lifelong resident of Galveston. He was Baptized at St Patrick's Catholic church and attended St. Patrick's elementary school. John loved Galveston and would say he didn't see any reason to drive over the causeway. Hunting, fishing, and the island lifestyle suited him well.
John is survived by his seven siblings: Deborah Novelli of Austin, TX; Jordan Novelli of Houston, TX; Karen Novelli and husband Walt Garvock of Chireno, TX; Ross Novelli Jr and wife Jennifer of Marble Falls, TX; Bruce Novelli and wife Gail of Santa Fe, TX; Brent Novelli and wife Becky of Dickinson, TX; and Craig Novelli and wife Aura of Murphy, NC. He is also survived by his foster daughter, Esta O'mara, along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to thank Joann Hall for her compassionate care and assistance to John during his illness and for helping us following his passing.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 23 at 10:30 am at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home located at 2128 Broadway. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery where he will forever rest close to his parents. A luncheon will follow at 12:00 for family and friends.
