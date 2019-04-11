After a lengthy illness Deidre went home to be with the Lord on April 4, 2019. Deidre was born August 11, 1978 to Carolyn and Kenney Jackson (Mom & Dad) and Alonzo Hynson, III (biological father).
Deidre families are grateful to have had her in our lives for 40 years. We loved her and we are going to miss her. Deidre accepted Christ at an early age. She also loved to entertain her family, friends and she loved fishing.
Her husband Ronald Ross, grandparents and aunt preceded her in death.
Deidre leaves to cherish her memories: daughter Jaylah R. Sanders; her mother and dad Carolyn and Kenney Jackson, her father Alonzo Hynson, III. She has 4 sisters: Consuela McCowen, Danyell Behlmer (Kevin), Shamekia Smith, Kimyaka Jackson; 3 brothers: Alonzo Hynson, IV, Bryce Hynson (Denise), Brian Hynson. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
There will be a Repass at her parents home on Saturday 13th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Deidre is Entrusted to McBride Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.