Family and friends will celebrate the life of Lakisha Monique Burns on Friday, June 22, 2018, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev Ed Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
She is survived by her parents, Gregory and Lula Burns; sister LaTonya Burns and LaTashas Williams (Brandon); brother Malcolm Burns; a aunt, nieces, other relatives and friends.
