Kimberly Lynn Conner, age 58, of Galveston passed away suddenly in Richland, Texas on Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was born on April 28, 1961 at Fort Hood, Texas to Raymond Edwin Conner and Betty Fischer Conner.
She graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor degree in Public Relations. Kim loved all animals and enjoyed spending her time with nature. She was a longtime naturalist and tour guide at Moody Gardens in Galveston. She loved playing board games with her family and teasing her niece and nephews. Kimberly enjoyed reading Harlequin Romances and science fiction novels. She was a loving, caring aunt to Nick, Noah and Olivia. She was also an avid sports fan of the Houston Astros and Texas A & M University.
Kimberly is survived by her parents, her brother, Eric Christopher Conner and wife Judith; her niece, Olivia Christine Conner her nephews; Nicholas Christopher Conner and Noah Daniel Conner, her uncle Scott and aunt Jan, and her uncle Warren and aunt Patti.
A private memorial service for Kimberly will be held on Tuesday, August 6th at 6:30 PM in The Parlor at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd Street, Galveston, Texas 77551 with the Reverend Ray Pinnard officiating. A reception will follow at 35 LeBrun Court, Galveston, Texas 77551 (approximately 7:45).
Memorial contributions may be made to The Galveston Island Humane Society at www.galvestonhumane.org.
Cremation was under the direction of Corley Funeral Home in Corsicana, Texas.
