Jennifer Lynn Ford Lambert left this Earth on February 19, 2019 to be an angel in Heaven. She was born July 21, 1947 in Longview, TX to Luther and Gladys Ford.
Jennifer graduated from Longview High school in 1965 then went on to attend Kilgore College as a music major to pursue her passion for playing the piano. In 1967 she met and married the love of her life, David Lambert, and were married for 31 years.
She dedicated her career to American National Insurance Company in Longview starting in 1969 as an Office Administrator and then moved to their home office as a Systems Support Manager in Galveston, TX in 1998 and worked with every branch office across the United States. She retired in 2015 after 46 years.
She lived the remainder of her retirement years in Texas City, TX until 2017 and then moved to Richland Hills, TX where she passed.
She is survived by her two children, Cas Lambert, his wife Vickie and their son Michael; and Alicia Daigle, her fiance Phillip Parker and her two children Hailey and Joey. She loved them all dearly.
A celebration of her life will be at Rader Funeral Home 1617 Judson Road, Longview, TX 75601. Visitation will be Sunday, February 24th from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. and services on Monday February 25th at 12:00 p.m.
A online memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
