Lee Onxley passed away on September 15, 2018. One of 11 children, he was born 87 years ago in Lake Arthur, LA.
In addition to serving his country in the US Air Force, he worked as a bus driver, police officer, ILA longshoreman, electrician, business owner, and stevedore. A Galvestonian for 58 years, he was a Vice President and part owner of Southern Stevedoring Company.
“Mr. Lee” also served on the Port of Galveston Wharf Board.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 47 years Cynthia, his sons Stephen Onxley (wife Paula) and John Onxley, and daughters Mary Ann Maxwell (husband Thomas) and Tova Rosas (husband Arnold); he was predeceased by daughter Sharon Onxley.
He leaves grandchildren Joey Onxley, Matt and Sarah Onxley, Christina Meeks, and Christian, James, Madeline, Hailey and Max Rosas, as well as 7 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741, or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 815 Market St., Galveston, TX 77550.
A memorial service will be held on October 6, 2018 from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 1014 24th Street, Galveston, Texas 77550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.