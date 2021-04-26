TEXAS CITY — 1938 - 2021 Sylvia Hernandez Capetillo (82) was born to the late Ignacio and Carmelina Hernandez in Texas City, Texas on May 16, 1938. Church friends and the Community of Texas City would be her lifelong support from an early age.
Sylvia graduated from the University of Texas, Austin, Class of 1960, with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry. She enjoyed a career of 35 years in experimental pathology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Texas Medical Center.
Sylvia had a volunteer spirit. She served on many committees and several boards of directors. Her dedication for Neighborhood Centers (now BakerRipley), as a Board Member of 40 years was the dearest to her. She sponsored College scholarships through LULAC to many deserving students throughout the years. She was known to help anyone in need.
Sylvia was blessed with a large and loving family. She married Toby Capetillo, on November 5, 1960 in Texas City, Texas. Over the years, Sylvia and Toby resided in Pasadena, Conroe and Friendswood, Texas. Together, they raised three children, with patience, discipline and humility. Sylvia taught them the importance of education, family and serving one's community.
Sylvia was a world traveler at heart. She traveled throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, South America and Australia. Traveling and reading were equally her passion.
Sylvia Capetillo was so much more than this page will allow. She was an incredible daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, friend, neighbor, counselor and advisor to all. She was kind and softly spoken and always had time to answer questions or solve a problem, no matter how small. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones.
Sylvia is survived by her husband, Toby; her daughters, Laura Folk (Steve) and Synca Gorman (Brian); her son, Raul Capetillo (Leslie Ann); her grandchildren, Celita Lewis (Clarke), Erik and Dylan Gorman, Tobey and Jesse Folk; her sisters, Carmen Melchor, Laura Salazar, Raquel Hernandez, Lavinia Yanas; her brothers, Jorge (Tonie), Ben and David Hernandez; sister-in-law, Josie Hernandez; and her many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, Ignacio Hernandez, Jr. and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society or BakerRipley.
