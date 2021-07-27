Theodochia Holmes-Perry

WICHITA — Theodochia "Doe-Doe" Holmes Perry was born on February 3, 1943, in Galveston, Texas, to parents Gladys and William Louis Holmes, Sr.
She was a free-spirit, and she lived a long, carefree life which she enjoyed her way. Always with a bright smile and a positive attitude she never met a stranger. She attended school to be a CNA in and worked at Wesley Medical Center in pediatrics for many years. She held a variety of jobs and performed those well. She was very intelligent and loved to sing and read. She loved the cold weather and snow in Wichita.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, William Louis and John; sisters, Lois (Sissie) and Barbara; her former husband, Ben Perry; a devoted friend, Robert Cooper and her daughter, Stacy King.
She leaves to sadly mourn her passing daughters, Lana K Holmes-Mason of League City, Texas, and Angela Perry McGarity (William) of Wichita, Kansas; grandchildren, Brittany Holmes Reeves (Dameon) of Cypress, Texas, John David, Travanna, Tabitha, and Therin of Wichita, Kansas and Ruben Mason, Jr. of League City, Texas; devoted sisters-in-law, Frances and Patricia Williams; cousins, Sam and Maxine Wormley of Conroe, Texas; best friend, Helen Allen of Galveston, Texas; devoted friend, Edwina Wilson of Wichita, Kansas, is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Special thanks to the nursing staff of College Hill Nursing Home, Cherry Creek, Watercress Victoria Falls Skilled Nursing Center, and St. Francis Hospital for providing loving care for "Theo". Never at a loss for words she spoke her mind and was in control of her care until she could no longer.
There will be a visitation at 9AM, with a service celebrating her life to immediately follow at 3:00 PM on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Jackson Mortuary 1125 E. 13th St N, Wichita KS 67214. We thank God for this vessel that gave us life. In her honor we remain.
