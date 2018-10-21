Thelma Claudine McElduff, 91, of Texas City, passed away Friday, October 19, 2018, in Texas City. Thelma was born December 1, 1926, in Marianna, Arkansas, to Taylor and Nona Brown.
Thelma worked as a Telephone Operator and retired from ATT after 35 years of service. She was a member of H2U, Telephone Pioneer, and Silver Service.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Woodie McElduff, Sr. and one son-in-law, Hristos Selinidis. Thelma is survived by her daughters and sons-in-laws: Rita Ann and Jim Goodwin of Iowa Park, Texas and Sandra Gail of Texas City; son and daughter-in-law Woodie and Jacquelyn McElduff, Jr. of Columbia, Missouri; five grandchildren Heather Tarman, Theresa Key, Christina Vickers, Michael Selinidis, and Jeremy McElduff; seven great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, Monday, October 22, 2018, at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. Services will be held at 1:00pm, Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at the funeral home, with Pastor Rudy Rios officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy McElduff, Aaron Vickers, Michael Selinidis, Jim Goodwin, and Honorary Pallbearer, Roger “Bud” Brown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA.
